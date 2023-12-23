T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Received An 15.47% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $161.19, that puts it down -3.52 from that peak though still a striking 19.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $124.92. The company’s market capitalization is $180.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.39. TMUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.91.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $155.71 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.28%, and it has moved by 4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.07%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 25.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $179.34, which implies an increase of 13.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.91 and $235.00 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of -50.92% off the target high and 16.57% off the low.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) shares have gone up 15.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 245.63% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.90% this quarter and then jump 50.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.75 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.93 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.27 billion and $19.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.60% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.86%. While earnings are projected to return 250.82% in 2023, the next five years will return 67.33% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for T-Mobile US Inc is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc insiders own 56.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.21%, with the float percentage being 97.39%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,691 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.21 million shares (or 4.10% of all shares), a total value of $6.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.34 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 20.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.71 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 billion.