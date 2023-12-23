Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Is Likely To Grow By 16.03% Or More

During the last session, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s traded shares were 2.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $524.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.34% or -$35.5. The 52-week high for the SNPS share is $573.77, that puts it down -9.4 from that peak though still a striking 40.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $312.25. The company’s market capitalization is $79.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 837.46K shares over the past three months.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.44. SNPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.43.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) trade information

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) registered a -6.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.34% in intraday trading to $524.46 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.72%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.82%. The short interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is 2.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $624.57, which implies an increase of 16.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $570.00 and $675.00 respectively. As a result, SNPS is trading at a discount of -28.7% off the target high and -8.68% off the low.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synopsys, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) shares have gone up 25.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.84% against 14.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.90% this quarter and then jump 19.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.96%. While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.07% per annum.

SNPS Dividends

Synopsys, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s Major holders

Synopsys, Inc. insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.49%, with the float percentage being 95.07%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,573 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.34 million shares (or 8.77% of all shares), a total value of $5.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 billion.