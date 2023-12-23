Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s traded shares were 3.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SHO share is $11.38, that puts it down -3.93 from that peak though still a striking 21.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $10.95 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.72%, and it has moved by 11.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.24%. The short interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is 13.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.04, which implies a decrease of -9.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SHO is trading at a discount of -9.59% off the target high and 17.81% off the low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) shares have gone up 13.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.20% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -114.30% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $232.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $244.14 million and $229.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.70% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.48%. While earnings are projected to return -6.24% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.90% per annum.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.11%, with the float percentage being 111.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.87 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $393.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 16.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $335.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 13.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.34 million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $84.97 million.