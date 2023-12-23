StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE): Can A Stock That’s Up 90.78% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares were 4.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the STNE share is $18.33, that puts it down -1.78 from that peak though still a striking 55.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.60 million shares over the past three months.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.29. STNE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $18.01 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.44%, and it has moved by 26.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.18%. The short interest in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is 14.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.41, which implies an increase of 77.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.80 and $111.90 respectively. As a result, STNE is trading at a discount of -521.32% off the target high and -143.2% off the low.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StoneCo Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares have gone up 40.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $695.02 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $647.84 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $549.66 million and $565.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.40% and then jump by 14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.78%. While earnings are projected to return 162.37% in 2023, the next five years will return 63.80% per annum.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd insiders own 5.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.04%, with the float percentage being 77.45%. Madrone Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 379 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 25.34 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $456.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $347.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 6.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.51 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $99.27 million.