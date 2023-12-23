Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD)’s traded shares were 2.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the STWD share is $22.15, that puts it down -1.28 from that peak though still a striking 26.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $6.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.57 million shares over the past three months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.57. STWD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $21.87 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.25%, and it has moved by 9.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.39%. The short interest in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) is 16.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.86, which implies a decrease of -0.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, STWD is trading at a discount of -9.74% off the target high and 8.55% off the low.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starwood Property Trust Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) shares have gone up 16.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.47% against -13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.00% this quarter and then drop -4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $534.67 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $535 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $454.6 million and $519 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.60% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.54%. While earnings are projected to return -14.92% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.99% per annum.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.78 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Starwood Property Trust Inc insiders own 5.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.27%, with the float percentage being 54.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 567 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.6 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $593.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $561.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 9.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.16 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $177.72 million.