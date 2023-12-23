SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM): Can A Stock That’s Down -29.55% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares were 2.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SSRM share is $17.74, that puts it down -60.69 from that peak though still a striking 6.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.56. SSRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $11.04 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.41%, and it has moved by -1.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.30%. The short interest in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.26, which implies an increase of 50.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.95 and $31.24 respectively. As a result, SSRM is trading at a discount of -182.97% off the target high and -53.53% off the low.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SSR Mining Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) shares have gone down -21.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.70% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $434.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $407.11 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $306.38 million and $363.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.90% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.06%. While earnings are projected to return 53.18% in 2023.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SSR Mining Inc is 0.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders