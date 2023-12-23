Should General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Revive After A -40.89% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the GIS share is $90.89, that puts it down -40.89 from that peak though still a striking 6.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.33. The company’s market capitalization is $36.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.70 million shares over the past three months.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.95. GIS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $64.51 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.09%, and it has moved by -0.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.43%. The short interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 13.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.27, which implies an increase of 5.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $82.20 respectively. As a result, GIS is trading at a discount of -27.42% off the target high and 10.09% off the low.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Mills, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares have gone down -21.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.49% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.20% this quarter and then drop -0.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.97 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.99 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.46%. While earnings are projected to return 4.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.56% per annum.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Mills, Inc. is 2.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

General Mills, Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.48%, with the float percentage being 80.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,998 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.71 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.99 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.9 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.