Should Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Revive After A -33.46% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.33% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the BROS share is $41.44, that puts it down -33.46 from that peak though still a striking 26.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.08. BROS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) registered a 4.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $31.05 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.92%, and it has moved by 7.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.88%. The short interest in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) is 7.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.31 day(s) to cover.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dutch Bros Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) shares have gone up 12.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.25% against 32.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.05 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $256.78 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $201.83 million and $197.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.90% and then jump by 30.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 72.76% in 2023, the next five years will return 47.50% per annum.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc insiders own 12.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.32%, with the float percentage being 73.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 13.14% of all shares), a total value of $170.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $30.19 million.