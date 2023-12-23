Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Have Jumped 36.30% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares were 4.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the ROIV share is $13.24, that puts it down -21.58 from that peak though still a striking 39.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.59. The company’s market capitalization is $8.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.80 million shares over the past three months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.18. ROIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $10.89 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by 21.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.21%. The short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 30.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roivant Sciences Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares have gone up 18.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.68% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.70% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.15 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.5 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.79%. While earnings are projected to return -16.99% in 2023.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd insiders own 30.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.94%, with the float percentage being 97.43%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.54 million shares (or 15.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.03 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $836.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 10.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.57 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $114.67 million.