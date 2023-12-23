PLD’s -1.39% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $132.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.10% or $1.44. The 52-week high for the PLD share is $137.52, that puts it down -3.87 from that peak though still a striking 27.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $96.64. The company’s market capitalization is $123.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.75 million shares over the past three months.

Prologis Inc (PLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.35. PLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Prologis Inc (PLD) registered a 1.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.10% in intraday trading to $132.40 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by 18.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.20%. The short interest in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is 10.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $138.33, which implies an increase of 4.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $119.00 and $154.00 respectively. As a result, PLD is trading at a discount of -16.31% off the target high and 10.12% off the low.

Prologis Inc (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prologis Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prologis Inc (PLD) shares have gone up 11.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.53% against -6.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.73%. While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.05% per annum.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 16 and January 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Prologis Inc is 3.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders

Prologis Inc insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.52%, with the float percentage being 95.82%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,959 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 120.04 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $14.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prologis Inc (PLD) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 38.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.8 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $3.53 billion.