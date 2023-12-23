One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP)

During the last session, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the TRIP share is $27.30, that puts it down -28.05 from that peak though still a striking 33.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.85. TRIP has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Trinity Capital Inc..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $21.32 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.58%, and it has moved by 11.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.78%. The short interest in TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 8.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.49, which implies a decrease of -4.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TRIP is trading at a discount of -26.64% off the target high and 29.64% off the low.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TripAdvisor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares have gone up 31.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.67% against 26.40.

While earnings are projected to return 43.24% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

TRIP Dividends

TripAdvisor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

TripAdvisor Inc. insiders own 15.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.40%, with the float percentage being 103.95%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $178.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $155.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $47.64 million.