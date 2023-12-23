Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ: OLK): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 3.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.01% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $26.47, that puts it down -5.16 from that peak though still a striking 43.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. OLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) registered a -3.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.01% in intraday trading to $25.17 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.82%, and it has moved by -2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.05%. The short interest in Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) shares have gone up 46.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.27% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 220.00% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.21 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.88 million and $27.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.30% and then jump by 40.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 58.18% in 2023.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR insiders own 68.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.56%, with the float percentage being 114.86%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.41 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $312.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.08 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $253.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $49.06 million.