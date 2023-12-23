Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Rose 50.59% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 81.34% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the NTNX share is $47.40, that puts it down -0.34 from that peak though still a striking 50.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.34. The company’s market capitalization is $11.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.75. NTNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $47.24 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.99%, and it has moved by 16.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.46%. The short interest in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 7.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.65, which implies an increase of 8.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NTNX is trading at a discount of -27.01% off the target high and 11.09% off the low.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutanix Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares have gone up 75.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.80% this quarter and then jump 225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550.43 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $507.79 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.62%. While earnings are projected to return 53.30% in 2023.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.17%, with the float percentage being 81.51%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 470 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.36 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $991.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $707.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $374.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.4 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $207.64 million.