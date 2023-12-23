Now Is A Good Time To Buy ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK)

During the last session, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PROK share is $14.19, that puts it down -599.01 from that peak though still a striking 44.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $136.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 978.18K shares over the past three months.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PROK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

ProKidney Corp (PROK) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.04%, and it has moved by 13.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.04%. The short interest in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK) is 14.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.05 day(s) to cover.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProKidney Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProKidney Corp (PROK) shares have gone down -79.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -156.52% against 11.70.

While earnings are projected to return -165.06% in 2023.

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders