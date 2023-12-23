Now Is A Good Time To Buy Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN)

During the last session, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.50% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the PGEN share is $2.29, that puts it down -81.75 from that peak though still a striking 35.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $313.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. PGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Precigen Inc (PGEN) registered a 11.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.50% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by 10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.29%. The short interest in Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 18.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.1 day(s) to cover.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precigen Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precigen Inc (PGEN) shares have gone up 20.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.00% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.76 million and $1.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then drop by -46.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 10.79% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Precigen Inc insiders own 10.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.59%, with the float percentage being 71.08%. Patient Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.75 million shares (or 5.53% of all shares), a total value of $17.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precigen Inc (PGEN) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust owns about 11.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $5.33 million.