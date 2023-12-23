Now Is A Good Time To Buy Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL)

During the last session, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. The 52-week high for the MRVL share is $67.99, that puts it down -12.85 from that peak though still a striking 43.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.75. The company’s market capitalization is $52.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.20 million shares over the past three months.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.27. MRVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.11%, and it has moved by 8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.00%. The short interest in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 17.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marvell Technology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares have gone up 4.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.77% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -28.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.27% per annum.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marvell Technology Inc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Inc insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.94%, with the float percentage being 87.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.0 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $7.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 27.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.79 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.74 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.6 billion.