Now Is A Good Time To Buy Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)

During the last session, Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the GBIO share is $7.35, that puts it down -284.82 from that peak though still a striking 54.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $126.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 769.91K shares over the past three months.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. GBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $1.91 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by 66.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.56%. The short interest in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generation Bio Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares have gone down -65.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.43% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.40% this quarter and then jump 20.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.99%. While earnings are projected to return 17.87% in 2023.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co insiders own 13.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.26%, with the float percentage being 101.07%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.62 million shares (or 13.08% of all shares), a total value of $47.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.28 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $10.5 million.