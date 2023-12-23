Now Is A Good Time To Buy Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH)

During the last session, Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.25% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the DCTH share is $7.99, that puts it down -99.25 from that peak though still a striking 43.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $88.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 336.45K shares over the past three months.

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. DCTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) registered a 5.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.71%, and it has moved by 38.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.47%. The short interest in Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delcath Systems Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) shares have gone down -28.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.06% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 41.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $810k and $597k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.30% and then jump by 198.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.89%. While earnings are projected to return 26.85% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DCTH Dividends

Delcath Systems Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Delcath Systems Inc insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.88%, with the float percentage being 37.74%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.86 million shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $7.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) shares are Fidelity Total Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Total Market Index Fund owns about 37819.0 shares. This amounts to just over 51.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17303.0, or about 23.78% of the stock, which is worth about $69385.0.