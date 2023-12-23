Now Is A Good Time To Buy Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM)

During the last session, Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares were 3.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CNM share is $40.18, that puts it down -1.26 from that peak though still a striking 52.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.86. The company’s market capitalization is $7.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 million shares over the past three months.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.92. CNM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Core & Main Inc (CNM) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $39.68 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.12%, and it has moved by 15.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.80%. The short interest in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) is 10.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core & Main Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares have gone up 35.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.29% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.90% this quarter and then drop -5.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.76%. While earnings are projected to return 3.26% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.53% per annum.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 127.97%, with the float percentage being 128.17%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 121.8 million shares (or 71.94% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $260.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $90.41 million.