Now Is A Good Time To Buy Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT)

During the last session, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares were 3.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BHAT share is $3.00, that puts it down -172.73 from that peak though still a striking 67.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $10.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.17K shares over the past three months.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.29%, and it has moved by 7.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.34%. The short interest in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 12460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BHAT Dividends

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 28 and September 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology insiders own 29.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.03%, with the float percentage being 4.31%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52511.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61957.0.