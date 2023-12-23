Now Is A Good Time To Buy Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)

During the last session, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $140.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $154.95, that puts it down -10.05 from that peak though still a striking 41.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.91. The company’s market capitalization is $90.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.74. ABNB has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 24 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $140.80 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.96%, and it has moved by 9.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.71%. The short interest in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 23.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) shares have gone up 14.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 201.08% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.60% this quarter and then jump 52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.9 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.50% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 190.83% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.00% per annum.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.48%, with the float percentage being 80.65%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,502 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.94 million shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $3.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 22.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.85 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.58 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 billion.