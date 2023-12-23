National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Has Been Rising 41.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.96% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $6.49, that puts it down -51.99 from that peak though still a striking 76.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $413.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 426.90K shares over the past three months.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NCMI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) registered a 5.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.96% in intraday trading to $4.27 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.29%, and it has moved by 2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.48%. The short interest in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 14.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NCMI is trading at a discount of -40.52% off the target high and -5.39% off the low.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -92.30% this quarter and then jump 97.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.88 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.7 million and $34.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.10% and then jump by 5.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 127.01% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National Cinemedia Inc insiders own 4.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.13%, with the float percentage being 65.24%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Standard General L.P.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.32 million.