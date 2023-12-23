MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Is Worth Evaluating At $19.64

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $29.92, that puts it down -52.34 from that peak though still a striking 47.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.38. The company’s market capitalization is $6.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.29. MNSO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $19.64 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by -17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.38%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 4.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) shares have gone up 21.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.59% against -9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.90% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $515.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $511.64 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 34.44% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.51, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.80%, with the float percentage being 22.02%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.76 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $233.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $109.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $24.11 million.