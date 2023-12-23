Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $8.20, that puts it down -220.31 from that peak though still a striking 28.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $486.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MVIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.83%, and it has moved by 5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.67%. The short interest in Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 50.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.51, which implies a decrease of -1.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.01 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MVIS is trading at a discount of -17.19% off the target high and 21.48% off the low.

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvision Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvision Inc. (MVIS) shares have gone down -36.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.88% against -14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 988.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.8 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.42%. While earnings are projected to return -46.87% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

Microvision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Microvision Inc. insiders own 1.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.14%, with the float percentage being 33.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.52 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $66.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microvision Inc. (MVIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $10.08 million.