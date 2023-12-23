Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Dropped -18.41% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 3.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LI share is $47.33, that puts it down -42.56 from that peak though still a striking 46.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.90. The company’s market capitalization is $27.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. LI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $33.20 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by -18.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.62%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is 31.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.8 day(s) to cover.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) shares have gone down -2.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9,000.00% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 800.00% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 162.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.4 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.60% and then jump by 110.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.09%. While earnings are projected to return 79282.00% in 2023.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc ADR insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.65%, with the float percentage being 12.65%. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.55 million shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $440.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $355.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $88.68 million.