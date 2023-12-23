Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Has Grown 1.53% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the KR share is $50.36, that puts it down -11.56 from that peak though still a striking 6.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.10. The company’s market capitalization is $32.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.75 million shares over the past three months.

Kroger Co. (KR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.52. KR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Kroger Co. (KR) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $45.14 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by 3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.53%. The short interest in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is 22.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.58, which implies an increase of 10.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, KR is trading at a discount of -44.0% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kroger Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kroger Co. (KR) shares have gone down -3.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.04% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.08 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.2 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.92%. While earnings are projected to return 7.39% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

KR Dividends

Kroger Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kroger Co. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Kroger Co. insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.57%, with the float percentage being 84.16%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,495 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 82.41 million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.8 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kroger Co. (KR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $944.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.97 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $703.44 million.