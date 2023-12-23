Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR): With The Stock Up 23.08 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.53% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the JSPR share is $3.80, that puts it down -630.77 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $58.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 626.93K shares over the past three months.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. JSPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, In.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) registered a -6.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.53% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.48%, and it has moved by -16.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.31%. The short interest in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jasper Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) shares have gone down -58.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.81% against 15.60.

While earnings are projected to return 40.06% in 2023.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Jasper Therapeutics Inc insiders own 8.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.36%, with the float percentage being 91.92%. Velan Capital Investment Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 10.13% of all shares), a total value of $15.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.9 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.17 million.