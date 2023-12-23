Is Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -28.45% YTD?

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.77% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $31.46, that puts it down -118.32 from that peak though still a striking 33.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. ZNTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.92.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) registered a 0.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $14.41 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by 38.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.12%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 11.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.72 day(s) to cover.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) shares have gone down -48.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.22% against 15.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.20%. While earnings are projected to return -0.14% in 2023.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders