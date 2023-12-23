Is Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $1.82, that puts it down -156.34 from that peak though still a striking 15.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $263.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 784.60K shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YSG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.07%, and it has moved by -13.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.54%. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is 1.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) shares have gone down -29.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.82% against 5.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.33 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.63 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -112.61%. While earnings are projected to return 17.29% in 2023.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders