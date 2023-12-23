Is Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -130.49% Dip From High?

During the last session, Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 2.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the WB share is $24.04, that puts it down -130.49 from that peak though still a striking 12.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.77. WB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $10.43 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.40%, and it has moved by -13.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.26%. The short interest in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB) is 3.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $131.19, which implies an increase of 92.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.79 and $183.51 respectively. As a result, WB is trading at a discount of -1659.44% off the target high and -760.88% off the low.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corp ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corp ADR (WB) shares have gone down -21.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.81% against 15.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $454.97 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $448 million and $413.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.64%. While earnings are projected to return -8.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.69% per annum.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Weibo Corp ADR is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corp ADR insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.80%, with the float percentage being 44.38%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $117.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 million shares, is of ARGA Investment Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $27.11 million.