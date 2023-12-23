Is UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Still A Buy After A 7.59% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.20% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the UGI share is $43.19, that puts it down -76.21 from that peak though still a striking 17.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.19. The company’s market capitalization is $5.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

UGI Corp. (UGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. UGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) trade information

UGI Corp. (UGI) registered a 3.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.20% in intraday trading to $24.51 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.59%, and it has moved by 11.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.78%. The short interest in UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) is 4.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.00, which implies an increase of 15.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, UGI is trading at a discount of -55.04% off the target high and 10.24% off the low.

UGI Corp. (UGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UGI Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UGI Corp. (UGI) shares have gone down -9.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.10% this quarter and then jump 1.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 0.62% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.75% per annum.

UGI Dividends

UGI Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UGI Corp. is 1.51, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI)’s Major holders

UGI Corp. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.16%, with the float percentage being 83.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 636 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.99 million shares (or 14.80% of all shares), a total value of $835.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $687.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UGI Corp. (UGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.55 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $150.68 million.