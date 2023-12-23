Is Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: OTLK) 10.27% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $2.03, that puts it down -383.33 from that peak though still a striking 52.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $110.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.17 million shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.67. OTLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.27%, and it has moved by -6.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.31%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 16.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.33, which implies an increase of 68.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, OTLK is trading at a discount of -376.19% off the target high and -138.1% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.7 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.48%. While earnings are projected to return 22.99% in 2023.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc insiders own 49.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.56%, with the float percentage being 20.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 3.54% of all shares), a total value of $16.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.