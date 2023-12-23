Is Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -304.55% Dip From High?

During the last session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. The 52-week high for the MTNB share is $0.89, that puts it down -304.55 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $47.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.19 million shares over the past three months.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MTNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.34%, and it has moved by 1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.52%. The short interest in Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.65, which implies an increase of 66.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, MTNB is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -36.36% off the low.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return -9.60% in 2023.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders