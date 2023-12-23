Is Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -15.16% YTD?

During the last session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $54.60, that puts it down -55.11 from that peak though still a striking 20.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.85. The company’s market capitalization is $9.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.79 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.82. MTCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $35.20 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.62%, and it has moved by 9.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.53%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 11.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -15.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.40% against 26.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.30% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $861.49 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $866.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $786.15 million and $793.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.82%. While earnings are projected to return 55.62% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.12% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders