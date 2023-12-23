Is Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.70% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $3.88, that puts it down -295.92 from that peak though still a striking 46.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $178.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.33. HYLN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) registered a 6.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.70% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.00%, and it has moved by 69.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.99%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 6.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.15 day(s) to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyliion Holdings Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares have gone down -39.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.69% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then drop -31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.3 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 million and $690k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 20.69% in 2023.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corporation insiders own 27.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.58%, with the float percentage being 32.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 5.37% of all shares), a total value of $16.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.4 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $4.15 million.