Is Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s traded shares were 3.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the HLN share is $9.05, that puts it down -11.04 from that peak though still a striking 8.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.49. The company’s market capitalization is $37.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.43 million shares over the past three months.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HLN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $8.15 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by -2.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.76%. The short interest in Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is 20.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Haleon plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Haleon plc ADR (HLN) shares have gone down -1.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.71% against 16.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.51 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 0.05% in 2023.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Haleon plc ADR is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Haleon plc ADR insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.57%, with the float percentage being 9.16%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 636 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 110.63 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $927.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $369.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Haleon plc ADR (HLN) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 76.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $642.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.07 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $76.0 million.