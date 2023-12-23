Is GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $18.60, that puts it down -25.17 from that peak though still a striking 67.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.79. The company’s market capitalization is $602.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.72K shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $14.86 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.61%, and it has moved by 56.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 157.09%. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GigaCloud Technology Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares have gone up 91.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.00% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,900.00% this quarter and then jump 27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.2 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 227.50% in 2023.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc insiders own 51.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.67%, with the float percentage being 70.09%. Boston Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67688.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17953.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17909.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.