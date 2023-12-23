Is Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) On Track To Post A -15.4% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares were 2.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $13.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.42 million shares over the past three months.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. FLEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Flex Ltd (FLEX) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $30.33 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.02%, and it has moved by 15.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.94%. The short interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 5.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.71, which implies an increase of 10.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, FLEX is trading at a discount of -15.4% off the target high and -5.51% off the low.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flex Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares have gone up 16.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.47% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then jump 18.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.73 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.94 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.76 billion and $7.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% and then drop by -7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.61%. While earnings are projected to return 8.33% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.74%, with the float percentage being 98.44%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 621 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 46.1 million shares (or 10.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.66 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.35 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flex Ltd (FLEX) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 17.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.01 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $455.22 million.