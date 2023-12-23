Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Still A Buy After plugging 0.89% Last Week?

During the last session, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the FIS share is $79.32, that puts it down -32.33 from that peak though still a striking 21.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.91. The company’s market capitalization is $35.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.68 million shares over the past three months.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $59.94 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.89%, and it has moved by 10.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.30%. The short interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 8.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.57, which implies an increase of 8.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, FIS is trading at a discount of -35.14% off the target high and 13.25% off the low.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) shares have gone up 13.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.07% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.10% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.52 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.71 billion and $3.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.00% and then drop by -29.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -8.94% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is 2.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders