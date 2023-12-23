Is American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $185.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the AXP share is $185.77, that puts it down -0.11 from that peak though still a striking 24.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $140.91. The company’s market capitalization is $135.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

American Express Co. (AXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AXP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.65.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) trade information

American Express Co. (AXP) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $185.57 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by 13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.15%. The short interest in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) is 6.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $176.29, which implies a decrease of -5.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, AXP is trading at a discount of -10.47% off the target high and 32.64% off the low.

American Express Co. (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Express Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Express Co. (AXP) shares have gone up 11.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.81% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.00% this quarter and then jump 32.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.01 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.85 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.18 billion and $13.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 21.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.90%. While earnings are projected to return 14.24% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.20% per annum.

AXP Dividends

American Express Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Express Co. is 2.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

American Express Co. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.64%, with the float percentage being 85.74%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,583 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 151.61 million shares (or 20.59% of all shares), a total value of $26.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Express Co. (AXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.16 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $2.47 billion.