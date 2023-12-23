Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE)

During the last session, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s traded shares were 3.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the APLE share is $18.22, that puts it down -7.68 from that peak though still a striking 19.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.11. APLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $16.92 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.58%. The short interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) is 16.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies an increase of 7.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, APLE is trading at a discount of -18.2% off the target high and -0.47% off the low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) shares have gone up 15.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.92% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.39 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.6 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $299.12 million and $311.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.10% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.06%. While earnings are projected to return 24.60% in 2023.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is 1.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc insiders own 6.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.26%, with the float percentage being 98.93%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.89 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $497.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $333.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 14.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.18 million, or about 4.01% of the stock, which is worth about $142.32 million.