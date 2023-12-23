Investing In IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 49.38% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the BACK share is $12.15, that puts it down -402.07 from that peak though still a striking 49.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60320.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 42.41K shares over the past three months.

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BACK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) registered a 49.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 49.38% in intraday trading to $2.42 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 70.42%, and it has moved by 46.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.26%. The short interest in IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) is 53830.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 75.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BACK is trading at a discount of -313.22% off the target high and -313.22% off the low.

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.40% this quarter and then jump 81.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -62.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.47 million and $2.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -71.20% and then drop by -52.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -142.27%. While earnings are projected to return 59.08% in 2023.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

IMAC Holdings Inc insiders own 17.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.68%, with the float percentage being 9.31%. Kestra Advisory Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56383.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30364.0 shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3744.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14545.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1827.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7097.0.