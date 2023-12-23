Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Has Grown 530.57% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $29.96, that puts it down -0.88 from that peak though still a striking 87.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $7.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.67 million shares over the past three months.

Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.54. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by 84.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 530.57%. The short interest in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 38.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.34, which implies a decrease of -1.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $31.26 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -5.25% off the target high and 36.03% off the low.

Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunogen, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 56.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.95% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 156.50% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 246.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.22 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.38 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.17 million and $49.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 216.30% and then jump by 149.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.15%. While earnings are projected to return 107.58% in 2023.

IMGN Dividends

Immunogen, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Immunogen, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.37%, with the float percentage being 94.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.9 million shares (or 8.40% of all shares), a total value of $394.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $394.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.53 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $87.6 million.