How Will Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Look After It Drops -287.88% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.53% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $1.28, that puts it down -287.88 from that peak though still a striking 30.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $10.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 744.23K shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SOPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) registered a 26.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.53% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.38%, and it has moved by 19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.67%. The short interest in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

Society Pass Inc (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Society Pass Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Society Pass Inc (SOPA) shares have gone down -43.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.52% against 9.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -115.52%. While earnings are projected to return 61.59% in 2023.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Inc insiders own 32.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.10%, with the float percentage being 4.60%. Sheets Smith Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $68499.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $65496.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Society Pass Inc (SOPA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 96225.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48824.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71273.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $42785.0.