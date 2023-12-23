How Will Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Look After It Drops -93.94% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.14% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PASG share is $1.92, that puts it down -93.94 from that peak though still a striking 41.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $54.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.81K shares over the past three months.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PASG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) registered a 8.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.14% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.35%, and it has moved by 60.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.82%. The short interest in Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Passage Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) shares have gone up 18.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.00% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.40% this quarter and then jump 36.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -73.06%. While earnings are projected to return 23.92% in 2023.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Passage Bio Inc insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.38%, with the float percentage being 55.47%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 18.47% of all shares), a total value of $9.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Versant Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Passage Bio Inc (PASG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.