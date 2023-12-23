Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) On Friday – Up 50.87% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$2.77. The 52-week high for the GKOS share is $85.75, that puts it down -4.14 from that peak though still a striking 50.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.20K shares over the past three months.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.57. GKOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $82.34 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.06%, and it has moved by 30.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.94%. The short interest in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is 6.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.33, which implies an increase of 5.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, GKOS is trading at a discount of -27.52% off the target high and 21.06% off the low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Glaukos Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares have gone up 19.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.92% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.80% this quarter and then jump 6.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.75 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.32 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.23 million and $73.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -278.26%. While earnings are projected to return -1.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Glaukos Corporation insiders own 3.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.64%, with the float percentage being 108.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 317 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.9 million shares (or 16.24% of all shares), a total value of $562.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $374.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $103.82 million.