Given A -39.22% Drop From High, Can Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. The 52-week high for the CRBU share is $8.59, that puts it down -39.22 from that peak though still a striking 44.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $545.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.22. CRBU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.31%, and it has moved by 8.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.22%. The short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) is 9.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caribou Biosciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) shares have gone up 51.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.85% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.40% this quarter and then jump 6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.69 million and $3.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.80% and then jump by 14.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 14.65% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.60% per annum.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders