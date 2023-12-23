Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.03% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $10.18, that puts it down -51.49 from that peak though still a striking 19.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. YMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) registered a -1.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.03% in intraday trading to $6.72 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.14%, and it has moved by -10.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.59%. The short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) is 29.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) shares have gone up 4.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.47% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $321.5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.07 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278.73 million and $247.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.30% and then jump by 16.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 84.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.90% per annum.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.43%, with the float percentage being 48.46%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.86 million shares (or 4.93% of all shares), a total value of $285.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.46 million shares, is of All-Stars Investment Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $220.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 29.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.23 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $71.04 million.