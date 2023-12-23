For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.50% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $12.78, that puts it down -688.89 from that peak though still a striking -4.94% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $94.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) registered a -10.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.50% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.95%, and it has moved by -35.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.16%. The short interest in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.47%.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders