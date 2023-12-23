Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) Has Been Rising 24.89% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.68% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the FPH share is $3.74, that puts it down -28.52 from that peak though still a striking 35.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $201.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.73K shares over the past three months.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. FPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) registered a 4.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.68% in intraday trading to $2.91 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.78%, and it has moved by 12.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.78%. The short interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 75.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, FPH is trading at a discount of -312.37% off the target high and -312.37% off the low.

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 17 and January 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Five Point Holdings LLC insiders own 7.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.25%, with the float percentage being 72.41%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.52 million shares (or 18.10% of all shares), a total value of $36.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.02 million shares, is of Private Management Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) shares are Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Fundamental All Cap Core Tr. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 3.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 million.